Home defeat harsh on battling Langford

Ten-man Langford never gave up despite going down 3-0 at home to Wodson Park in the SSML on Saturday.

The game started with the Reds playing good passing football, using the width of the pitch to get at the visitor’s defence.

But six minutes in Louis Willie’s speculative cross from the left flew in the far top corner giving Wodson an unexpected lead.

In the 31st minute Jordan Cleghorn got himself a straight red card in a moment of reactive madness. The disruption stemmed the Reds’ forward momentum, and they were unable to trouble Joe Wells in the Wodson goal.

Langford unable to fashion and finish chances and on the hour Jordan Halls finished a quick breakaway to put Wodson two up. The third goal in injury time was cruel on Langford who never gave up.

Langford visit Hatfield on Saturday and host Baldock on Tuesday, both in the SSML.

Langford: Ben Warner, Lewis Sinclair, Ciaran Holt, Jordan Cleghorn, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Sean Mboto, Josh Terry, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Reeon Wiltshire.

Subs: Josef Roche-Gerrard, Harry Orr (used), Jed Wheeler, Jack Edwards (used), Leslie Chappell (used).