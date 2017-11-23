In-form Potton ease to win at Thrapston

Potton United made it four league wins on the bounce with a 5-1 win at Thrapston on Tuesday night.

It was a commanding display with all players contributing some good passing football on the ground.

Jordan Cross had a shot saved by Potton’s Tyler Josephs early on before Danny Webb played a through ball to Gary Ansell-Carter and keeper Liam Fox did well to come out and block the attempt.

Thrapston were threatening Potton’s goal with Dodzi Agbensi trying a long shot beforeDanny Wells made a good run down the left and his centre eluded everyone.

Nick Bines sent a free kick wide of the post and then Aaron Murrell played in Webb who shot wide.

On 24 minutes Webb was put through, saw his shot stopped but Ansell-Carter was first to react and shoot home.

Just two minutes later Ryan Don saw his shot saved by the keeper only for the ball to rebound to early substitute Boughton and he scored United’s second.

Potton started to dominate and Webb headed over from Murrell’s centre and Ansell-Carter saw his shot deflected for a corner.

It was 3-0 ten minutes after the break when a good passing movement between Webb and Ansell-Carter ended with Boughton scoring his second.

On the hour Thrapston won a corner from which Wayne Brown scored from close in. Potton tried to restore their three goal lead when Webb headed wide from Ansell-Carter but at the other end Agbensi made a good run before shooting that was easily saved by Josephs.

Potton did increase their lead in the 72nd minute when James Sage played a long ball to Murrell who made a strong run before firing into the net.

Four minutes later Murrell made another great run before passing to Boughton who passed onto Webb to score the fifth.

Potton finished the match strongly with Murrell, Ansell-Carter and Boughton all having good chances that were either saved or just over the bar.

On Saturday Potton United entertain Burton Park Wanderers and then on Wednesday visit fourth placed Buckingham Town.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Ashley Henry-Brown (Stuart Gillies), Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Nick Bines (Courtney Boughton), Ryan Don (John Bitting), Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murell, Danny Webb