Inspired Arlesey in back to back wins

Arlesey Town delivered possibly their best performance of the season so far in winning 2-0 at Uxbridge on Tuesday.

It made it back to back away wins in the Southern League Division One Central after victory at Aylesbury.

Arlesey welcomed Matt Nolan and Ross Taylor onto the bench and put Shane Carthy into the start to replace the injured Rafe Goodman.

Arlesey gradually took control. Sean Beesley got his head to a corner and put his header across the goal and in off the post for his second goal in as many games.

The visitors kept up the pressure when they went forward and when the home side attacked they absorbed the pressure in two solid lines of defence.

The second half was less than a minute old when the ball came to Carthy who hit a strong shot from the edge of the box that beat the diving keeper for his first senior goal.

The whole side worked hard and seemed very determined not to let the chance of victory slide.

Indeed Arlesey should have increased their lead right at the end as Mason Spence won a tackle in defence and ran the whole length of the pitch. It looked easier to score than miss but somehow he got a bobble at the wrong moment and put the ball over the bar.

The Blues host Egham Town on Saturday – victory would see them leapfrong them in the table.