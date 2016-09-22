Keeper out of retirement in Potton draw

Goalkeeping coach David Salmon came out of retirement and kept a clean sheet as Potton United earned a 0-0 draw at Thrapston Town on Tuesday.

Salmon last played 11 years ago but was called into action as Will Cook had a damaged thumb and Aaron Loney was unavailable for the UCL Division One fixture.

Potton also included three members from the reserve squad and welcomed back Nick Finney.

Potton started brightly with John Yambasu firing over and then he was put through only for keeper Liam Fox to produce a good save.

Shaun Flack saw his effort saved and Alex Toye fired the rebound over the bar.

From a Thrapston corner Kaine Clinton headed wide, while Jack Weeden saw his shot saved.

A good pass from Yambasu found Mark Ansell-Carter whose shot was saved.

Thrapston opened the second half with Clinton shooting wide. hris Reeves saw his fierce effort blocked before Thrapston’s Mason Thomas put wide.

Yambasu saw his effort well saved by Fox. Yeomans saw his shot deflected for a corner before an effort with the last kick of the match saw James Meredith shoot narrowly wide of the post.

Potton’s defence worked well and Salmon was never tested with a direct shot whereas Thapston’s keeper made some good saves.

The whole United squad played some good football on a good playing surface.

Potton entertain Bourne Town on Saturday.

Potton United: David Salmon, Calum Forster, Ashlet Yeomans, Alex Toyse, Chris Reeves, James Meredith, Joshua Cobb (Nick Finney), John Yambasu, Mark Ansell-Carter (Cameron McCoy), Jack Weeden, Shaun Flack (Jordan Cobb)