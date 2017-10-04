L’Honore’s high five as Langford hit six

A Langford side under new management exacted revenge on The 61FC (Luton) by hitting them for six in this year’s Beds Senior Trophy on Saturday.

They had a point to prove after the Luton side dumped them out of the competition last season.

The game was only four minutes old when Ben L’Honore took a pass from James Lamptey in his stride cut inside and shot firmly home for his and Langford’s first goal.

Despite mainly Langford pressure, a long ball found Bradley Currington in space; he levelled from 15 yards.

In the 39th minute, Jack Edwards broke clear only to be bought down, up stepped L’Honore to put Langford back in front from the penalty spot. However Langford were caught again within three minutes when Pavel Pyziak headed in from close range.

New manager Rob Verdia’s half time talk and changes to formation left the Langford players in no doubt about what was required and within two minutes of the restart, L’Honore completed his hattrick with a sweet shot past the despairing Robert Evans.

Langford never looked like surrendering their lead now and it was four for L’Honore and Langford when he latched onto a long clearance by the keeper, beat two defenders and rifled home.

On 75 minutes, George Bates back after injury, curled a sumptuous free kick round the wall and into the top corner. Ten minutes later the busy Nico Miceli was bought down in the box, up stepped L’Honore the score his fifth and Langford’s sixth.

Langford: Harry Pilsworth, James Lamptey, Dan Harper, Joe Zunguzam, Michael Payne, Tom Carroll, Harry Orr, Joe Roche-Gerrard, Jack Edwards, Ben L’Honore (capt), Nico Miceli

Subs: Ashley Fitton, George Bates (used), Paul Donnelly.

Langford host Harefield United in SSML Division One on Saturday, October 7.