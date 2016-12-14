Langford beat Sharnbrook to power into semis

Langford powered into the Beds Senior Trophy semi-finals with a 3-1 win in heavy rain over Sharnbrook.

The Reds adapted to the conditions quickly and found themselves one up after three minutes when Tom Bryant picked up the ball wide on the left, cut inside, beat two defenders and shot low into the net.

They went two ahead in the sixth minute when Bryant turned provider for Jason Penman to drill the ball low into the net.

Sharnbrook picked themselves up and managed a number of breakaway attacks and in the 12th minute a forced error by the defence gave Sharnbrook a penalty. Up stepped Luke Devine to halve the lead.

Sharnbrook started the second period well, forcing a succession of corners, but were unable to fashion a clear chance.

Langford played the better football, but could not finish. Sharnbrook counter attacked well but as they pushed up the field they left gaps at the back, and in the 95th minute Kai Ashley latched onto a clearance by Penman and swept the ball past the keeper.

Langford visit Hadley Wood and Wingate in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Steven Redmond, Ross Scotney, Joe Anderson, Craig Meyrick (capt), Michael Moss, Stephen Brooks, Sean Murray, Lewis Ellis, Jason penman, Tom Bryant.

Subs: Kai Ashley (used), Sean Downey, Tyler Ingham (used), Karl Gudgin, James Chisholm (used).