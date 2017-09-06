Langford beaten at Rayners Lane

Langford lost a scrappy SSML Division One encounter 2-1 at Rayners Lane on Saturday.

The Reds had a period of early pressure but really looking like scoring. James Lamptey wen closest with a shot pushed away by George Hall in the home goal.

Then on the half hour Langford stood, thinking the ball was out of play – allowing Ethan Sennenc to scoop the ball home from a very acute angle to put Rayners Lane ahead.

But shortly before half time Jed Wheeler scored an equally unusual goal, outjumping the home keeper to head home a deflected cross which looped into the near post.

In the second hald a Ben L’Honore free kick flew inches wide with the keeper well beaten. However on 71 minutes Sekani McColman sped down the right flank, his pinpoint pass finding Sennencfree to head home giving the hosts a lead they held onto.

Reds visit Amersham Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Langford: Harry Pilsworth, Josef Roche-Gerrard, Dan Harper, James Lamptey, Michael Payne, Luke Rowland (capt), Jordan Stewert, Jordan Cleghorn, Jed Wheeler, Ben L’Honore, Ryan Webb.

Subs: Nico Miclel (used), Billy Welch.