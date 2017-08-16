Langford begin league campaign with a win

Langford put last week’s FA Cup defeat behind them to win their SSML opener 2-0 at Hillingdon on Saturday.

The home team were quickly into their passing game but although they claimed most of the early possession never looked like scoring.

In the ninth minute it was the visitors who broke quickly with Jake Long playing Jed Wheeler in, who when, one on one with the keeper, slotted home to give Langford the lead. The visitors took control and Cleghorn was bought down in the area. Up stepped Ashley Fitton, whose penalty was saved by the keeper with his legs.

Langford piled on the pressure and dominated the remainder of the half, which was disrupted by many fouls and other stoppages.

Hillingdon came out for the second half a changed side, and played good football for the next 20 minutes without finding a finish, their best effort bringing a point blank save out of Langford keeper Harry Pilsworth.

As the game wore on the home side became more frustrated and the rhythm of play was disrupted by bookings and free kicks.

Langford persisted doggedly and were rewarded in the 78th minute when James Lamptey was put through by Ashley Fitton, and he chipped the keeper to double their lead.

Langford: Harry Pilsworth, Jordan Cleghorn, Dan harper, Ashley Fitton, Josef Roche-Gerrad, Tom Carroll, David Wong, Jake Long, James Lamptey, George Bates, Jed Wheeler.

Subs: Daril Ngwala (used), Nico Micel (used), Karl Dean.

Langford host Enfield Borough in SSML Division One on Saturday.