Langford blown away at Hillingdon

Langford rarely troubled the keeper in a heavy 4-0 defeat at Hillingdon Borough on Saturday.

Borough kicked off in blustery conditions on a good but narrow pitch in this SSML Division One fixture.

Langford dominated the opening exchanges and set up three good chances, none of which were taken.

Then in the 14th minute Langford keeper Ross Tomkins misjudged the flight of the ball in the swirling wind and was adjudged to have handled outside the area, he was shown a straight red card.

This turned the game and four minutes later Allan Bryan broke away and crossed for Andrew Harewood to head the hosts into the lead.

On 34 minutes, with Langford in some disarray, James Walters burst down the right wing and his cross found Tashan Jordan in front of goal, he tapped the ball in for the second.

Four minutes later Tashan Jordan crossed for Matt Lee to smash home a volley from 15 yards.

Langford reshuffled for the second half, bringing on Sean Murray at the back, and immediately looked stronger. Despite good possession and Pat Daly playing his heart out as the lone out and out attacker, Langford rarely troubled the home keeper.

At the other end Gudgin pulled off a great save at the foot of a post from Laurie Walters. Then deep into injury time Tashan Jordan ran through and shot rifled his into the net for the fourth.

Langford’s next match is at home to Baldock Town in the FA Vase Preliminary Round One on Saturday, kick off 3pm.

Langford: Ross Tomkins (capt), Rhys Calvano, Ross Scotney, Steven Redmond, Michael Moss, Craig Meyrick, Ricky Clark, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Tom Bryant.

Subs: Jack Magill (used), Karl Gudgin (used), Brandon James, Sean Murray (used), Lewis Ellis.