Langford blown away by Enfield Borough second half blitz

Enfield Borough left a blustery but sunny afternoon at Langford with all three points in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

With their fine passing football, on a perfect playing surface at Forde Park, they deserved to win this SSML Division One clash.

The opening period was very lively with end-to-end football and both sides creating half chances.

On the half hour came the best chance so far, Ben L’Honore, on his return to Langford, latched onto a long through ball and lobbed the keeper only to see the ball fly high and wide.

Then Harry Pilsworth in the home goal foiled Isaac Stevens as he burst clear of the defence.

As play entered stoppage time, Langford took the lead. George Bates played Joshua Coley in, he took advantage of the confusion in the Enfield defence and was bought down by the advancing keeper, earning the keeper a yellow card. Daril Ngwala stepped up and calmly slotted home the penalty.

Enfield opened the second half with a flurry of fast inter-passing football, and turned the game on its head. On 55 minutes a long free-kick by Thomas Opuko, sailed over everybody in a packed area and in the net via the far post. Two minutes later it was 2-1, a cross from the right wing was cleverly controlled by Waiel Hassan in space, and he turned and volleyed into the roof of the net.

Enfield added a third in the 93rd minute when Jamiah Plentie-Lawrence threaded his way through a tired home defence.

Langford host Broadfields on Saturday.

Langford: Harry Pilsworth, Jordan Cleghorn, Jordan Stewart, Jake Long, Josef Roche-Gerrard, Dan Harper, Joshua Coley, George Bates, Ashley Fitton (capt), Ben L’Honore, Daril Ngwala.

Subs: Michael Payne (used), James Lamptey (used), Karl Dean, Ryan Webb (used).