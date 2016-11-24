Langford dish out another hammering to Ampthill

Pat Daly scored four as Langford dished out another hammering to Ampthill Town on Tuesday – this time 6-1 in the SSML Division One Cup.

It follows a 9-1 thrashing of Town in the SSML Division One earlier this month.

The Reds scored first after 20 minutes as a curling free-kick from James Potter crashed against the post and Daly tapped home the rebound.

They increased their lead on the half hour when hesitation in the visitors’ defence enabled Daly to lob into an unguarded net.

Ampthill were given a lifeline on 36 minutes when the referee spotted a handball in the box and Brad Clarke stepped up to coolly slot the penalty home.

Town attacked in the second period but the Reds held firm. Despite losing keeper Ross Tompkins to injury, Langford dominated and scored a third goal on 68 minutes when Connor Waite waltzed through to set up Daly who fired into the roof of the net.

The home team went on a scoring spree in the last 10 minutes. Daly scored his fourth when he turned brilliantly and shot low into the corner. The fifth came within 60 seconds, when Tom Bryant scored following good approach play from Rhys Calvano.

Michael Moss completed the scoring after 88 minutes from the penalty spot, following a wild challenge on Deon Putnam.

Langford visit Wodson Park on Saturday.

Langford: Ross Tompkins, Rhys Calvano, Ross Scotney, Steven Redmond, Craig Meyrick, Michael Moss, Sean Murray, James Potter, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Connor Waite.

Subs: Tom Bryant (used), Deon Putnam (used), Sean Downey, James Chisholm, Stephen Brooks (used).