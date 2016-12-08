Langford dump Premier Division side out of trophy

Langford moved into the next round of the SSML Challenge Trophy after a convincing 4-1 win against Premier Division opponents Sun Sports on Tuesday.

There was a lively start by both teams at a damp and murky Forde Park, the visitors’ keeper making a brave save from Adam Perry in the opening minutes.

Langford played good football with Connor Waite shooting just wide after a long throw found its way to him in the area.

On 24 minutes Langford went ahead, Adam Perry firing home after a strong run and low cross by Stephen Brooks. The visitors twice came close before halftime, with Karl Gudgin in the Reds goal doing well to turn a low shot around the post.

Sun Sports started the second half at a fierce pace, but despite lots of possession were unable to break down the Langford rearguard.

The Reds made it 2-0 on 67 minutes with the first real chance of the second half when a long throw from Deon Putnam caused confusion in the Sun defence and Connor Waite smashed home the loose ball.

Langford took control of the game, and after 76 minutes Connor Waite burst clear and his shot was deflected to Tyler Ingham who tapped home at the far post to put Langford three up.

A minute later Sun reduced the deficit when Tommy Walsh fired home from 25 yards. Langford were not finished and continued to dominate play, in the 81st minute Stephen brooks volleyed home after pouncing on a loose ball, to give the hosts a comfortable win.

Langford will face Chesham United Reserves or Wembley in the next round.

Langford: Karl Gudgin, Stephen Brooks, Steven Redmond, Joe Anderson, Michael Moss, Sean Murray, Rhys Calvano, Deon Putnam, Adam Perry, Connor Waite (capt), Tom Bryant.

Subs: Jason Penman, Craig Meyrick (used), James Potter, Tyler Ingham (used), Sean Downey.

Langford host Sharnbrook in the Beds Senior Trophy Quarter-Final on Saturday at 3pm.