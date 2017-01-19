Langford dump Wembley out of Challenge Trophy

A brilliant rear-guard performance saw Langford claim another Premier Division scalp to move into the quarter-finals of the SSML Challenge Trophy.

Wembley were dispatched 1-0 on a very cold Tuesday evening at Forde Park.

The visitors were soon into their quick passing style of football and Nick Gardner in the Langford goal had to make a good save in the opening 15 minutes low down from Jermaine Heron.

A lob from Joe Wright hit the bar and came back out and Gardner then blocked the follow up.

In a rare breakaway The Reds took the lead on 38 minutes when a defensive tangle allowed Meshack Hendrickson to score from close range. Wembley continued to press but never looked like scoring.

Wembley attacked from the the start of the second half but failed to create any meaningful chances.

Langford defended as a well-organised unit, leaving Pat Daly on his own up front to keep the visitors’ defence on their toes. As the game progressed Wembley became frustrated by their own lack of chances and the game became more scrappy.

The Reds deserved their win to take them through to a quarter-final tie at home to Southall on January 31.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Deon Putnam, George Higley, Connor Waite (capt), Tyler Ingham, Steven Redmond, Meshack Hendrickson, James Potter, Pat Daly, Adam Perry, James Chisholm.

Subs: Dale Turney (used), Craig Meyrick (used), Jason Penman, Karl Gudgin, Brandon James (used)