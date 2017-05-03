Langford fight back and finish fourth

Langford secured fourth place in SSML Division One with victory over Hadley Wood & Wingate on Saturday to end a very good season at Forde Park.

It was an entertaining encounter as Langford came from two goals down to claim all three points in a 3-2 win.

The game started with good end-to-end attacking football from both sides. The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes with a great goal from Ola Akinwande, who turned sharply on the corner of the area and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner, far beyond the reach of Karl Gudgin in the Langford goal.

The youthful visitors played fluid football and created dangerous situations, allowing them to increase their lead just before half time when Muyiwa Osenie raced clear down the left, cut inside and fired low past Gudgin.

Langford were not helped by losing Cyrus Babaie and Tom Bryant to injuries, and The Reds had it all to do at the interval.

The second half opened with the home side in a determined mood and, despite the visitors wasting a couple of half chances, it was the home side doing all the attacking.

Three goals in 10 minutes turned the game on its head. On 66 minutes a long cross by Deon Putnam was headed back across goal by Rhys Calvano, for Pat Daly to apply the finishing touch at the far post.

Two minutes later Langford were level; Michael Moss headed in a Connor Waite corner at the far post.

Eight minutes later Rhys Calvano was judged to have been fouled in the area, and Moss calmly slotted home the penalty for his 21st goal of the season, including 18 successful penalties out of 18. There was no comeback from the visitors as Langford were in control in the closing stages, to end a fine season with a win.

Langford: Karl Gudgin, Reeon Wiltshire, Stephen Redmond, Craig Meyrick (capt), Michael Moss, Tyler Ingham, Brandon James, Tom Bryant, Pat Daly, Cyrus Babaie, Stephen Brooks,

Subs: Connor Waite (used0, Rhys Calvano (used), Deon Putnam (used).