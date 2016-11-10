Langford go fourth after sixth win a row

In-form Langford moved into fourth spot in the SSML Division One table after a 4-2 victory at Harefield United on Tuesday.

It was their sixth league win on the bounce – scoring 31 goals in the process, an average of more than five per game.

Manager Jason Penman said afterwards: “This win at Harefield was very important.

“Travelling round the M25 on a cold, wet Tuesday evening has all the ingredients for a defeat but we found ourselves 4-0 up at half time.

“Despite making the second half reasonably hard for ourselves we never looked like dropping points.”

Harefield pressed from the start, with new signing Chris Henry running their midfield. The home side created three good chances but contrived to put the ball out of the ground each time.

Gradually Langford started to play and Penman’s distribution from midfield began to turn the game.

As early as the 14th minute Tyler Ingham received a pass out wide left and crossed for Rhys Calvano to time his near post run and tap home.

Harefield continued to miss chances, and in the 20th minute were made to pay when Calvano played Penman in for another tap in.

Harefield strived to get back into the game, but again spurned chances, one of which bought a good save from Ross Tompkins.

On 36 minutes Langford were awarded a free kick, Penman drove the ball in low, a defender swung his boot at it and the ball flew into the net past the rooted keeper.

A minute before half time it was 4-0. The Reds were awarded another free kick, 25 yards out, Pat Daly drilled in a shot which Jacob Ballheimer in the Harefield goal could only parry to the feet of Calvano for another close range strike.

With the hosts four down the home support started to turn on their team, making it clear what they thought about their poor finishing.

The second half saw both teams make substitutions, Langford’s due to injury, Harefield’s tactical. This unsettled Langford and the home side enjoyed much more possession.

This paid off midway through the half when Cris Barrett met a corner at the far post to head in for the home side.

Harefield pushed forward and missed two further good chances, until in the 80th minute when Lenny Farhall found himself clear on goal and reduced the deficit further.

Langford shuffled their team and the remainder of the match was played out without major incident.

Langford: Ross Tompkins (capt), Steven Redmond, Ross Scotney, Sean Murray, Michael Moss, Craig Meyrick, Rhys Calvano, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Tyler Ingham.

Subs: James Potter (used), Joe Anderson (used), Tom Bryant (used), Connor Waite, Markie Joyce.​

Langford host Ampthill in the league on Saturday.