Langford go on eight goal feast against hapless county rivals

Langford smashed eight goals past hapless county rivals Bedford in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

The Reds attacked from the off and almost scored inside 30 seconds when Pat Daly ran down the left and crossed to Tyler Ingham who blasted his shot wide with the keeper well beaten.

Langford v Bedford. Picture: Guy Wills.

Bedford, playing three at the back and defending poorly, helped Langford’s cause. This became more apparent when, following a Connor Waite corner, a flicked header found Daly who tapped in after 10 minutes.

Three more goals were scored in the next eight minutes as first Steven Redmond scrambled home a rare goal at the far post, then Dale Turney scored following good work by Tyler Ingham and Daly got his second after latching on the a through ball from Sean Murray.

On the half hour Steven Brooks found Pat Daly who advanced and played a neat pass to Connor Waite who shot past a flapping Bedford keeper for the fifth.

Six minutes later Bedford centre back Tarik Dallas tried to head a long clearance from Karl Gudgin back to his keeper, whose hesitation let Daly in to complete his hattrick.

Langford v Bedford. Picture: Guy Wills.

Bedford started the second half by bringing on three substitutes and immediately benefited from the changes as Langford also rested players with two cup games coming up.

Bedford looked more composed and Tyrone Kelly crossed the ball to the far post where Chris Thomas headed in unchallenged to reduce the arrears.

Langford replied within two minutes, Daly setting up Stephen Brooks for an emphatic finish to add Langford’s seventh.

The Reds won a free kick 25 yards out in front of goal and up stepped Kai Ashley to thump it into the top corner.

Langford: Karl Gudgin, Stephen Redmond, Lewis Ellis, Sean Murray, Craig Meyrick (capt), Michael Moss, Stephen Brooks, Connor Waite, Pat Daly, Dale Turney, Tyler Ingham.

Subs: Jason Penman, James Chisholm (used), Brandon James (used), Nick Gardner, Kai Ashley (used).

Langford host The 61FC (Luton) in the Beds Senior Trophy Semi Final at home on Saturday.