Langford knock Biggleswade FC out of charity cup

Langford won a penalty shoot out to knock neighbours Biggleswade FC out of the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday night.

It was the second year running Langford ended FC’s interest in a cup competition on spot kicks, this time triumphing 4-3 after the match ended 2-2.

The first half possession was dominated by Biggleswade who caused early problems with Lee Northfield seeing his shot turned onto the bar by Langford keeper Ben Warner.

Further good play saw the Reds stretched and the ball being worked to the far post where Dave Lenton hit the bar.

The opening goal arrived on 23 minutes as Ryan Inskip fed Northfield who fired his shot into the far corner.

Inskip saw a shot flash wide before FC added their second awarded a free kick on the edge of the box andGeorge Riley stepped up and placed it past the wall and into the bottom corner.

With the half running into its final minutes Langford created a good chance the shot though being lifted wide of the far post.

The second half still saw Biggleswade FC with plenty of possession but the visitors were becoming increasingly dangerous with a series of high balls into the home side’s box causing problems.

FC keeper Dan Green made one good save but could do nothing in the 64th minute as Josh Terry hit the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

Biggleswade could not create the chance to kill the game off, Tom Coles coming closest as his header was deflected over the bar.

With the game running into its final minute of injury time Langford forced a corner and Terry grabbed the equaliser their second half performance deserved.

With no extra time being played and going straight to penalties it would be the Reds keeper Warner who would end up the game winner as he saved from Darren Woodend and Ryan Inskip to see his side into the next round.

Big winners on the night were the charities with more than £200 of entrance fees being handed over to the charity.

On Saturday FC host Welwyn in the SSML Premier while Langford are at home to Wootton Blue Cross in the Beds Senior Trophy.