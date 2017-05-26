Langford launch search for new manager

Langford are searching for a new manager to spearhead their 2017/18 SSML Division One campaign.

The Reds finished fourth in the division last time around and a club spokesman described the position as an: “exciting opportunity for someone to continue with the success from last year.”

Interesteds applications should make an initial application with CV by email to club secretary Ian Chessum at ianchessum@hotmail.com.

Visit www.clubwebsite.co.uk/langford for more details. All applications will be treated with complete confidentiality.