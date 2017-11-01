Langford leave it late at Codicote

Langford returned home from Codicote on Saturday with three important SSML Division One points from a hard fought encounter which they just shaded.

The blustery swirling wind at The John Clements Playing Fields made good football difficult. The hosts started brightly, penning Langford, playing in blue, in their own half.

In their first attack of note, the visitors took the lead in the fourth minute. Following a quick bout of inter-passing Josh Terry’s pass split the defence, Ethan Draper latched onto it and picked his spot to drive home past the stranded Heaps.

Ben Warner in the Langford goal was forced to make a couple of good saves as Codicote tried to even things up, but it was the visitors who came close to increasing their lead in the 34th minute when Luke Smith had a near post flick brilliantly saved by the Codicote keeper. A rather scrappy half ended with Langford in front.

The second half opened with Codicote doing most of the attacking, but they were unable to create any chances until a bizarre goal brought them level.

A long clearance by keeper Heaps was carried by the wind, and cleared the Langford defensive line. As the keeper advanced, a defender racing back lunged and managed to lob the ball back over Warner’s head and into the empty net.

Both sides worked hard to find a winner, and in the 91st minute, Langford found it.

Jordan Cleghorn delivered a sharp inswinging corner to the near post and Luke Smith, Langford’s man of the match, raced in front of the static home defence to deftly head in, bringing all three points to Forde Park.

Langford: Ben Warner, Lewis Sinclair, Ciaran Holt, Jordan Cleghorn, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Danny Bacon, Josh Terry, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Jordan Stewart.

Subs: Luke Burkett (used), Lewis Croucher (used), Scott Orphanou, Karl Dean, Joe Zungvzah (used).

Langford host Wootton Blue Cross in the Beds Senior Trophy on Saturday.