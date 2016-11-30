Langford lose lead deep into injury time

Langford surrendered a lead late on to draw 1-1 in a poor game with Wodson Park at Forde Park on Saturday.

Langford never settled but it was Pat Daly who managed to have his early free kick deflected wide of the visitors’ goal.

In truth Wodson then had by far the best chances with Bussell and Babbage both scuffing shots wide with only the keeper to beat.

The football was played at a tremendous pace which led to many errors. Langford’s midfield was poor and Wodson were well on top, having the bulk of the possession.

The Reds kicked off the second half with the wind at their backs and with a more determined approach. However both teams missed chances and the play was scrappy.

Then just past the hour Rhys Calvano slung in a long throw from the left. Jason Penman bought the ball down and flicked in a cross for Craig Meyrick to head Langford ahead from close range.

Wodson launched wave after wave of attacks but the home defence stood firm in a period punctuated by substitutions.

Finally, in the 96th minute a Wodson corner was fired in, hit James Bishop in the face and somehow found its way into the net for the leveller.

Langford visit Chesham United Reserves in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Rhys Calvano, Ross Scotney, Steven Redmond, Craig Meyrick, Michael Moss, Connor Waite, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, James Chisholm.

Subs: Lewis Ellis (used), Joe Anderson, Sean Downey (used), Will McClelland (used), Karl Gudgin.