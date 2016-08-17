Langford lose to Baldock

Langford wilted in the sun against Baldock Town on Saturday to lose 3-0.

The Reds kicked off the SSML Division One clash on a hard uneven surface at Stotfold’s Roker Park.

The game started in an open fashion with both teams playing on the break and creating chances without looking like scoring. Langford settled the quicker of the two, and Shibly Miah had a shot cleared off the line, which fell to Craig Nield whose shot was well saved by Jack Farmer in the Baldock goal.

Langford continued to pile on the pressure, with Baldock playing a fast counter attacking game. In the 31st minute one of these attacks led to a penalty when Luke Hennessey was adjudged to have been bought down in the box.

Up stepped Anthony James to drill home from the spot.

Langford came back and matched Baldock for possession and chances, but neither team looked like adding to their score before the break.

With Joe Anderson off injured Langford lost some pace in defence and Baldock exploited this from the off.

In the 52nd minute the Langford defence were at fault, trying to play out from the back and giving the ball away. The resulting pass found Anthony James in space in front of goal and he made no mistake making it 2-0.

Langford were restricted to rare counter attacks as Baldock looked stronger and retained most of the possession.

They held out until the 87th minute when a long cross found Anthony James in space and he rounded off his afternoon with a third goal.

Langford: Ross Tomkins (capt), Michael Moss, Ross Scotney, Sean Murray, Joe Anderson, Steven Redmond, Tyler Ingham, Craig Nield, Pat Daly, Callum Stead, Shibly Miah

Subs: Charlie Fusco, George Higley (used), Tom Bryant (used), Jason Penman, Sean Downey (used).