Langford roar back to beat Amersham in FA Vase

Langford came from behind to win 3-1 at Amersham Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The Reds started the game in the ascendency, with Ben L’Honore looking particularly dangerous in and around the home team’s penalty area.

Then on 22 minutes, Tom Carroll injured himself making a tackle and limped off to be replaced by Harry Orr. It took Langford time to settle and Amersham upped their game, restricting Langford to counter attacks.

Three minutes before the break Langford’s defence failed to clear their lines a number of times and the ball fell to Isaac Asare on the far post, who hammered his shot into the net,

The Reds management team obviously sorted out the plan for the second period, as Langford equalised within three minutes of the restart, Andrew Carter opening his account with a fierce shot from the corner of the box.

Langford picked up the pace and looked like the higher division side, Carter close with two more efforts with Amersham limited to occasional breakaways.

Then the visitors put together the best move of the game. Jack Edwards took a free kick from midfield and Dan Harper headed back across goal for debutant Joe Zunguzam to hammer home from 15 yards out.

Amersham pushed forward, but were unable to finish. Then well into time added on, L’Honore received the ball on the corner of the box, controlled the ball and turned in one movement, looked up and chipped the home keeper to seal the win and a home tie with Crawley Green in the next round.

Langford: Billy Welch, Jordan Cleghorn, Dan Harper, Joe Zunguzam, Michael Payne, Tom Carroll, Jordan Stewart, Jack Edwards, Andrew Carter, B’Lonore, MNico Miceli.

Subs: Harry Orr (used), Jack Knight (used), Paul Donnelly, Ashley Fitton.

Langford’s host Rayners Lane in SSML Division One on Saturday.