Langford secure all three points against Southall

Langford bagged a much-welcome victory with a 1-0 win over Southall in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

On a Forde Park pitch in perfect condition both side made a lively start.

Ten minutes in and Southall created the first chance when Wayne Harvey latched on to a flick and slipped the ball past the advancing Davies in the home goal, only to see Brooks race back and clear off the line.

The Reds took the lead midway through the first half. A long throw from Calvano ran loose to Connor Waite, his shot was blocked and ran to Pat Daly, who scored from close range 1-0.

After half an hour the visitors almost levelled, hesitation in the home defence allowed Jack Bennett a clear run on goal, but he rolled his shot just wide. The half closed with good end to end football from both sides, Daly coming closest for Langford, curling a shot just over the bar following a neat pass from Connor Waite.

Langford dominated the opening 10 minutes of the second half with last ditch defending by the visitors.

The game settled and both teams created half chances, Hanley came close for Southall, just failing to reach a long cross. Toby Davies was in action again in the Langford goal, turning away a fierce shot from distance by Gary Senior.

In the closing minutes the visitors threw players forward, searching for an equaliser, but Langford defended well.

Southall were again foiled by Toby Davies, saving at point blank range from Ryan Welsh.

Langford: Toby Davies, Rhys Calvano, George Higley, Sean Murray, Michael Moss, Ryan Northwood, Deon Putnam, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Connor Waite ©, Tom Bryant.

Subs: Charlie Fusco (used), David Tembua, Jason Penman, Lewis Ellis (used), Sean Downey (used).