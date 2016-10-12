Langford smash nine past Brimsdown

Langford showed no mercy to SSML Division One bottom side Brimsdown on Saturday and thrashed them 9-1 at Forde Park.

From the start Brimsdown had no answer to the Reds’ pressure and quick passing game. As early as the third minute this was rewarded when George Higley cut in from wide left and found Pat Daly unmarked in front of goal, he finished with a tap in 1-0.

Six minutes later Pat Daly crossed for Connor Waite to double the home side’s advantage and seven minutes on Daly was again the provider, this time setting James Potter up to shoot home.

Finally, Brimsdown woke up and started to gain some possession of their own without making any scoring chances. Langford still created their own chances with Potter scooping the ball over an open goal from three yards out, and Daly forcing a good save from Boran in the Brimsdown goal with a shot on the turn.

Then after 41 minutes Connor Waite played George Higley in for the hosts’ fourth goal.

Brimsdown kicked off the second half with a shot at goal, which was well wide. Langford continued to make, but not take, good scoring chances.

Then in a rare breakaway a Brimsdown player was adjudged to have been bought down, and a very dubious penalty was awarded. Up stepped Hamdam to beat Gardner in the Langford goal with a very well taken kick high to the keeper’s left.

Four minutes later Daly restored the four goal advantage, with a shot from eight yards. Langford dominated the rest of the game and as Brimsdown tired, Daly completed his hattrick after 82 minutes.

Sean Downey bundled in a partly saved shot from Daly after 84 minutes and soon after Daly laid on a cross for George Higley to score his second with a tap in at the far post. In injury time, following good work by Ellis and Calvano, Tyler Ingham finished off the rout.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Rhys Calvano, George Higley, Craig Meyrick (capt), Joe Anderson, Ryan Northwood, Stephen Brooks, Connor Waite, Pat Daly, James Potter, Sean Murray.

Subs: Lewis Ellis (used), Sean Downey (used), Jason Penman, Tyler Ingham (used), Steven Redmond.

Langford’s next match is away to league leaders Risborough Rangers in SSML Division One on Saturday 15th October, 3:00pm kick-off.