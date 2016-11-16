Langford smash nine to go second in league

Langford surged into second place in the SSML Division One after a 9-1 hammering of Bedfordshire neighbours Ampthill Town on Saturday.

The visitors kicked off, but it was langford who created the early chances, with James Potter running through Ampthill’s defence but twice pulling shots just wide of either post.

Ampthill did break when Jamie Cerminara set up Aaron Ramsey who shot over the bar from 15 yards out. Langford applied more pressure, with a three man move ending with Pat Daly shooting into the side netting.

Then after 21 minutes Stephen Brooks started a six man move, that led to the same player crossing for Jason Penman to shot home from six yards out. Four minutes later James Potter scored the second following good work by Pat Daly.

Langford continued to make chances, and again the same pairing Daly crossing for Potter to take the ball down and turn and shoot for Langford’s third, and the best goal of a high scoring match .

Craig Meyrick set up Pat Daly after 40 minutes 4-0 and just two minutes later Daly was bought down in the box, up stepped Michael Moss to score emphatically from the spot.

In the 44th minute a long looping cross by Daly beat Sean Green in the visitor’s goal, and Tom Bryant headed in from close range at the far post to seal a miserable 45 minutes for Ampthill 6-0.

Langford started the second half at a lower tempo, and Ampthill worked their way into the game, and were deservedly rewarded in the 57th minute when Jamie Cerminara headed in a corner 6-1.

This woke Langford up, and they started to close down and take charge, this led to a penalty shout that was deemed to be outside the box, then Brooks was bought down in the box. Again Moss stepped up to score with a well struck penalty 7-1.

Langford had most of the possession and it was no surprise when on 88 minutes Sean Downey headed in Meyrick’s corner.

Pat Daly not to be out done latched onto a downward header from Downey and shot home his second, taking him to 22 for the season from 19 starts, and Langford’s ninth 9-1.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Steven Redmond, Ross Scotney, Sean Murray, Craig Meyrick, Michael Moss, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Pen0man, Tom Bryant.

Subs: Joe Anderson (used), Deon Putnam, Sean Downey (used), Lewis Ellis (used), Connor Waite.

Langford’s next match is at home to Buckingham Athletic in SSML Division One on Saturday.