Langford storm to victory in the rain

Langford stormed home 5-1 in the rain at Forde Park in a very entertaining SSML encounter with Rayners Lane on Saturday.

But they had a shock in the first minute when they found themselves a goal behind. Billy Welch in the home goal slipped as he advanced for a long ball and McColman calmly netted.

Play moved from end to end in the pouring rain, and McColman almost increased the visitor’s lead, but the advancing Welch blocked his shot.

A few minutes later the Reds keeper was in action again saving at full length from a diving header. The visitors began to dominate, with Bascombe just wide with an overhead kick, but this was as good as they got,

Langford settled, then pushed forward, and were rewarded with a fine goal on 26 minutes. Jordan Cleghorn levelled things with a neatly steered volley at the far post following a cross from Jordan Stewart on the left wing.

On 37 minutes The Reds went in front when Jordan Stewart lashed in a thunderbolt from fully 30 yards that flew past the startled keeper.

It was all Langford; culminating in a long cross from Harry Orr that was headed home by Jordan Cleghorn, running in at the far post, to finish a very entertaining half.

The second half started in a scrappy fashion, but the Reds were in no mood to allow the visitors back into the game.

George Hall in the visitor’s goal was required to make a couple of fine saves to keep the score down.

Eventually in the 76th minute Langford increased their lead when, after some fine inter-passing between Jack Edwards and Nico Miceli, a Harry Orr shot was parried by the diving keeper into the path of Jed Wheeler who thumped the ball home from close range.

In the dying moments, Luke Burkett deservedly made it 5-1, heading home a corner at the far post.

Langford: Billy Welch, Joe Roche-Gerrard, Dan Harper, Joe Zungvzah, Michael Payne (capt), Tom Carroll, Jordan Stewart, Jack Edwards, Harry Orr, Jed Wheeler, Jordan Cleghorn.

Subs: Ryan Webb, James Lamptey (used), Nico Miceli (used), Luke Burkett (used).