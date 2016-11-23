Langford stutter to Buckingham home defeat

Langford stumbled to a rare SSML Division One defeat on Saturday when Buckingham Athletic left Forde Park with a 3-2 victory.

The Reds started brightly and had the better of the early play. Tom Bryant headed home after 10 minutes but was adjudged to be offside, while Pat Daly pulled a shot just wide as nothing they tried seemed to work out.

They resorted to the long ball, their game suffered and they were made to pay in the the 24th minute when Buckingham’s player of the match Jamie Sylvester crossed for Glen Hawkins to stab home from five yards.

Buckingham prospered and on 33 minutes Sylvester went on a mazy run, beating three defenders and scoring the goal of the match to put them two up at the break.

Langford tried to put together their passing game and created chances, Connor Waite and Rhys Calvano coming the closest. Then with 20 minutes left Jason Penman took a corner which found its way to Sean Murray who took the ball down and steered it into the far corner.

It was Buckingham who rallied and two minutes later were awarded a penalty. Up stepped Hawkins but his low shot was well saved by Nick Gardner.

Within four minutes Josh Hooper put the game beyond the Reds following more good work by Sylvester.

Langford pushed on, but it wasn’t until Stephen Brooks was bought down in the box in the 95th minute, and Michael Moss converted, that they looked like scoring.

It was too little, too late.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Steven Redmond, Ross Scotney, Sean Murray, Craig Meyrick, Michael Moss, Rhys Calvano, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Tom Bryant.

Subs: Connor Waite (used, Karl Gudgin, James Chisholm (used), Lewis Ellis (used), Markie Joyce.