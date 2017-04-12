Langford well beaten by battling Hatfield

Relegation threatened Hatfield Town deservedly left Forde Parke with three points after a 4-0 victory over Langford on Saturday.

After a lively start it was the visitors who nearly struck first after nine minutes when a shot on the turn by Darren O’Brien was brilliantly saved at full stretch, low down, by Tompkins in the Langford goal.

On 16 minutes Hatfield did take a well-deserved lead with a coolly taken finish by Toby Kirkham after a long cross was neatly chested down into his path. It was 2-0 seven minutes later when Gregor McIntosh headed home a corner, which looped in off the far post.

Tyler Ingham almost reduced the arrears on the half hour when his flick from a Connor Waite free kick bought a fine save from the Hatfield keeper.

As Langford searched for the all-important goal to bring them back into the game, Collins Frimpong put the visitors three up just before half time with a long-range dipping volley, which left Tompkins with no chance.

The second half was a sloppy affair. Langford switched to a back four which suited them better, and Connor Waite headed just wide. Then on 72 minutes, the same player had a free kick tipped past a post by Extence.

Dean Cairns made it 4-0 on 82 minutes when he received a neat through ball from Frimpong, and slipped the ball past Tompkins to add to a dismal afternoon for the hosts.

Langford: Ross Tompkins, Jon Barnett, Steven Redmond, Lewis Ellis, Craig Meyrick (capt), Michael Moss, Tom Bryant, Connor Waite, Pat Daly, Tyler Ingham, Stephen Brooks,

Subs: Brandon James (used), Cyrus Babaie (used), Charlie Fusco, Reeon Wiltshire (used), Karl Gudgin.

Langford’s next match is at London Colney’s ground vs Wodson Park in the SSML Division One Cup Final on Wednesday, followed by a home game against Biggleswade FC in SSML Division One on Saturday, April 15, 3pm kick-off.