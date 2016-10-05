Langford wilt in the wind at Winslow

Langford finished strongly but fell to a 3-1 defeat at Winslow United in the SSML Division One on Tuesday.

The game kicked off in blustery conditions on a lush green pitch. End to end football ensued, Winslow fielding a big strong team set up 4-3-3, playing deep and booting the ball over the top at every opportunity for their forwards to run onto.

Langford, by contrast, tried to play through their midfield but found it difficult to settle and for half an hour no good chances were created by either side.

Then Winslow won a corner which was taken by Drew Mitten and met full on his forehead by John Mullholland, the bullet header flying into the top corner for the lead.

Winslow attacked from the off in the second half and, in the 47th minute, were rewarded when Drew Mitten got on the end of a cross, and shot home.

Langford made a double substitution and switched to playing three at the back and packing the midfield. This helped, but in the 60 minute Winslow broke away, and were awarded a dubious penalty. The resulting spot kick was saved by Ross Tompkins in the Langford goal.

This spurred Langford on and after 77 minutes Penman slipped the ball to James Potter making his debut, who whipped his shot passed the keeper from 22 yards to halve the deficit.

Both teams were now evenly matched, but in the 84th minute substitute Chris Setterfield scored with his first touch to seal the points for the home team.

Langford finished with a flourish but were unable to cut the home team’s lead.

Langford: Ross Tompkins, James Potter, George Higley, Deon Putnam, Michael Moss, Joe Anderson, Rhys Calvano, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Connor Waite, Tom Bryant

Subs: Charlie Tyler Ingham (used), Craig Meyrick (used), Jason Penman (used), Markie Joyce, sean Murray.

Langford’s next match is at home to Brimsdown in SSML Division One on Saturday, kick off 3pm.