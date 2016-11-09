Langford win epic penalty shoot-out against rivals Biggleswade FC

Langford eventually triumphed against new neighbours Biggleswade FC on Saturday after their Beds Senior Trophy tie went to an epic penalty shoot-out.

On a bright, windy but cold afternoon at Forde Park, the visitors started playing their signature football, and had the best of the first 15 minutes’ play, but were unable to create any chances.

It was the Reds who came closest to scoring when a snap shot from Pat Daly was saved.

A run from Adam Hunt saw him find space in the Reds’ box, however Ross Tompkins was equal to his effort. Both keepers then produced fantastic saves, Sam Wyer turning a Daly shot away and Tompkins at the other end producing a fantastic save, tipping over a George Riley free kick.

On 41 minutes Langford broke the deadlock. Tompkins cleared long to Daly who muscled his way past a defender then beat the keeper with a lob 1-0.

The second half saw Biggleswade find their game and forced Langford to defend for long periods.

Their patient passing football finally paid dividends when, in the 65th minute, Adam Hunt’s low cross was met by Joel Ives who saw his effort come back off the post, Pat McCafferty being the first to react as he poked the rebound home.

With the scores level at full time the match went to penalties.

Ross Tompkins was Langford’s hero, saving three kicks, while the Reds contrived to miss two. The final tally, after 24 penalties had been taken, was 10-9 to Langford.

On Saturday Biggleswade FC travel to Peterborough Sports for a tough FA Vase match while Langford host Ampthill Town in the SSML Division One.

Langford: Ross Tompkins (capt), Rhys Calvano, Ross Scotney, Lewis Ellis, Steven Redmond, Tyler Ingham, Stephen Brooks, Sean Murray, Pat Daly, Jason penman, Kai Ashley.

Subs: Tom Bryant (used), Charlie Fusco, Brandan James, Karl Gudgin.