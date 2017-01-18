Langford win hard-fought match with Hillingdon

Langford ran out 3-1 winners in a hard fought encounter with Hillingdon Borough in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

The visitors nearly took the lead in the first real attack when Dominic Rhone headed a long free kick just wide.

Stephen Brooks for Langford FC. Picture: Guy Wills.

Play swung from end to end with very few clear-cut chances. As the half progressed, the game became more scrappy, and punctuated by free kicks.

Just before the break Connor Waite came closest for the hosts when he burst clear only to see his low shot well saved by Rory Mullane.

Both sides came out for the second period with renewed energy, and the Reds went in front after 51 minutes when James Potter bundled the ball home following a goalmouth scramble.

They increased their lead on the hour. Following good work by Brooks and Waite, Dean Turney, making his first appearance for the Forde Park club, sent in a thunderous shot from outside the area into the bottom corner.

Connor Waite of Langford FC. Picture: Guy Wills.

Play then became disjointed as the visitor’s frustration grew; particularly after Tashan Jordan looped a shot against the inside of a post, only to see it cleared.

Langford defended in numbers against increased pressure, but broke away to score a third, Stephen Brooks creating the chance for George Higley to seal the win with a close range effort.

Langford’s next match is at home to Kensington Borough in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Karl Gudgin, Steven Redmond, Lewis Ellis, Sean Murray, Michael Moss, Tyler Ingham, Stephen Brooks, Connor Waite, Dale Turney, Craig Meyrick (Capt), James Chisholm.

James Potter scores Langford FC's first goal. Picture: Guy Wills.

Subs: Meshack Hendrickson (used), Jason Penman, Nick Gardner, James Potter (used), George Higley (used).

James Potter celebrates his goal. Picture: Guy Wills.