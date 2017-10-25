Last gasp goal denies Potton victory on road

A goal with virtually the last kick of the game denied Potton United victory in the UCL at Melton Town on Saaturday, although the 2-2 draw was probably a fair result.

Potton started without James Sage and Aaron Murrell but in the first minute, playing against the wind, Courtney Boughton headed over from Danny Webb’s cross.

For the next 20 minutes both teams struggled to master the conditions. However midway through the half Josh Sturniolo was fouled just outside the penalty box and Webb scored direct from the free kick.

Two minutes later Will Cook rolled the ball out to Sturniolo who lost possession and Zac Ginvert shot over Cook’s head into the corner of the net to equalise.

Webb saw an effort saved by the keeper and at the other end a through ball found Ginvert whose shot was well stopped by Cook. Webb made a good run but the keeper blocked his effort, and just before the half-time whistle George Vernon fired wide from a free-kick.

Potton started the second half brightly with Sturniolo shooting wide and Webb heading over from a corner. However United were conceding too many fouls and this disrupted the flow of football.

Ryan Don had a shot from 35 yards go a yard wide.

Potton had a lucky let off when a centre from Matt Hendey was headed onto the crossbar by Chris Hibbitt and Ginvert fired the ball into the side netting.

Vernon then had a shot well saved by Cook before an effort from James Meredith went wide of the post.

As the game entered the final moments Callum Forster was fouled in the box and the ref pointed to the spot. Meredith saw his penalty kick saved by the keeper but followed up to shoot the ball into the net.

But deep into added time Potton failed to clear their lines in the wind and the ball fell to Kieran Foster whose shot gave Cook no chance.

Potton United: Will Cook, Callum Forster, Charlie Stafford, Rob Gwynne (John Bitting), Luke Harradine, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Jamie Saunders), Josh Sturniolo, Matt Chapman (Gary Ansell-Carter), Courtney Boughton