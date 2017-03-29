Late Biggleswade FC penalty earns draw against Baldock

Biggleswade FC converted an injury time penalty to share the spoils in their top of the table clash with Baldock Town on Tuesday.

The two sides battled out a 3-3 draw in front of a bumper crowd of 245 at the Carlsberg Stadium.

The result sees FC stay top of the table on goal difference. Harpenden sit in third, just one point behind – and all three sides have played 34 games.

Baldock applied early pressure with a string of high balls into the Biggleswade area. The game swung FC’s way on five minutes as Pat McCafferty found Lee Northfield who cleverly turned his marker and picked out Tom Cookman, he took a touch and curled his shot into the top corner.

Back came Baldock in search of an equaliser mainly through a barrage of high balls or the guile of the best player on the pitch in manager Luke Gregson.

FC almost added a second on 27 minutes as Ryan Inskip rode a challenge and produced a fine cross that Alex Marsh just failed to get a head on.

But with the pressure building at the other end they owed their half time lead to a great save by Dan Child as he got a hand to a great effort from Lee Harman.

The second half was to follow the same pattern as the first with Baldock pushing for an equaliser and Biggleswade forced to play on the break.

Baldock got their equaliser on 58 minutes as they forced a succession of corners with the referee pointing to the spot after seeing a red shirt being held. Gregson stepped up and fired the spot kick down the middle to level things up.

Within three minutes Biggleswade grabbed their lead back as a good move down their right involving Adam Hunt and Marsh saw Cookman get his second as he turned Marsh’s cross home.

Baldock deservedly levelled with 20 minutes remaining although from a defensive point of view it was a goal that should have been dealt with, as a free kick from the halfway line saw a missed header and this time Harman was not to be denied as he forced the ball past Child.

It was to be another dead ball that saw Baldock take the lead on 76 minutes as Child saved the first header but could do nothing to stop Liam Kenna finishing off the loose ball.

Baldock almost put the game beyond FC, only a great block from Franklin denying them.

With time ebbing away it was Biggleswade who finished the stronger as Ian Rees saw an effort comfortably saved. Jack Farmer in the Baldock goal then produced a great save as Northfield shot from the edge of the box.

However with the game deep into injury time and FC throwing caution to the wind it was Rees who received the ball on the penalty spot and as he looked to turn he was brought down, the referee pointing to the spot.

Nathan George sent the keeper the wrong way and Biggleswade rescued a point. While the away side will feel they should have held onto all three points FC’s youngsters showed a fantastic desire to not be beaten.

This Saturday Ampthill Town visit the Carlsberg while Baldock travel to Ware to face Wodson Park.