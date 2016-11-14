Late goal earns Waders a Trophy replay

Connor Hall struck two minutes from time to earn Biggleswade Town a replay in the FA Trophy against Hitchin Town.

It saw Saturday’s tie at the Carlsberg Stadium end 1-1 with the replay at Hitchin’s Top Field on Monday night.

A first half of little action ended with the visitors a goal to the good with Josh Bickerstaff firing home shortly before the interval.

Biggleswade fought back in the second half and forced the Canaries into a rearguard action. In a rare opportunity former Wader Brett Donnelly had a goal ruled out for offside.

But on 88 minutes Hall popped up with an excellent leveller to earn a deserved replay.

Due to the replay, Biggleswade’s league match at King’s Lynn on Tuesday has been postponed.

Biggleswade Town: Brown, Perry, Hall, Short, Hoyte, Daniel, Patrick, Effiong, Burnett, Hoenes; Subs - Iwediuno, Norman, Lucan (for Patrick), Vinceny (for Effiong), Key

Hitchin Town: Johnson, Wright, Walster, Bickerstaff, Webb, Rolfe, Smith, C Donnelly, Kirkpatrick, Burns, Lench; Subs - B Donnelly (for Wright 64), Spence (for Kirkpatrick 77), King, Brooks (for C Donnelly 86), Clarke.