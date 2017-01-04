Late leveller denies the Waders a Weymouth win

A late equaliser denied Biggleswade Town another victory at Southern League big boys Weymouth Town.

Calvin Brooks struck for the hosts deep into injury time to force a 2-2 draw in the rearranged match on the south coast last Thursday.

It prevented the Waders recording a second successive win at Weymouth after victory there last season. However it did little to please the 573-strong crowd who booed the home side off at the final whistle.

Biggleswade didn’t have the best start to the day with a coach journey that took more than five hours. However they were out of the blocks quickly and were ahead on seven minutes.

Inih Effiong, who scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 demolition of St Neots on Boxing Day, latched on to a poor clearance from a corner and coverted with ease.

He could have had another soon after but it was the hosts who levelled matters ten minutes later when Chris Shephard rounded Ian Brown and set up Ben Thomson for an easy tap-in.

Both sides continued to have chances. Effiong saw a header go wide and Connor Hall missed the target while Dean Evans and Thomson went close for the hosts.

Weymouth were stronger as the second half got underway but the Waders slowly came back into it and forced openings. Rhys Hoenes was denied by the keeper when he connected with a free kick in the area.

But they finally broke through and it was that man Effiong again, beating the defence and keeper to rifle into an empty net.

It looked like they would return to Bedfordshire with all three points but as the match went into added time Brooks struck the leveller from the edge of the box.