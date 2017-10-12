Late leveller sees Potton rue their missed chances

A late equaliser saw Buckingham share the points at Potton on Tuesday – but the hosts have only themselves to blame for not winning because they missed enough chances to be out of reach.

Things began brightly as an inswinging corner by Tom Blatch in the fourth minute went over the keeper and straight into the net to give Potton the lead.

Five minutes later United doubled their advantage when Sturniolo passed to Aaron Murrell and he fired home.

Potton continued to dominate and Webb headed over from a James Sage free kick.

They should have increased their lead after Webb had passed the ball to Murrell who was fouled in the penalty area - Murrell got up to take the spot kick but his effort was saved.

Sturniolo forced the keeper into a good save and at the other end Orlando Joco’s effort was blocked.

Buckingham’s keeper saved two close range shots from Boughton - and the ball was played to the other end when a good centre from the left was headed in by Dan Simpson to reduce the arrears.

Early in the second half Murrell went clear with only the keeper to beat but put the ball into the side netting.

Potton were struggling to keep possession and in the 69th minute a ball was not cleared and Bearman levelled to reduce the arrears.

In the 82nd minute the ball was played to Sturniolo who put Potton back in front However in the dying moments Buckingham were awarded a corner, after a strong appeal by Potton for handball wasn’t given, and from the corner Bearman headed them level.

On Saturday Potton United entertain Lutterworth Athletic.

Potton United: Tyler Josephs, Callum Forster, Tom Blatch, Luke Harradine, James Sage, James Meredith, Danny Webb, Ryan Don (Liam Sweeney), Josh Sturniolo, Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Gary Ansell-Carter).