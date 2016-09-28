Late penalty salvages a point for ten man Langford

A late penalty earned a point for Langford in the SSML at Kensington Borough on Saturday.

The hosts kicked off on a well grassed pitch at Spratley’s Meadow, Amersham and it was an open game from the off. Kensington applied the early pressure, leading to Tom Bryant heading off the Langford line in the third minute.

Kensington continued to play well as individuals, but did not compete as a team. Langford played counter attacking football and created chances of their own, the best of which fell to Alfie Barker who snatched his shot wide.

On 52 minutes Shakee Morriss broke away for Kensington, Tompkins rushed off his line to clear, and a heavy collision ensued, Tomkins was shown a straight red card.

Craig Meyrick went in goal and saved the subsequent free-kick.

The Reds reshuffled, taking off a forward and bringing on a defender. In the 74th minute Jowan Ziantis broke away and scored from 15 yards to give the home team a slightly fortuitous lead.

Langford’s 10 men upped their game, and were rewarded when Pat Daly was upended in the area, Michael Moss stepping up and making no mistake from the spot.

Langford host Southall in the SSML on Saturday.

Langford: Ross Tompkins, Stephen Brooks, Tom Bryant, Ryan Northwood, Michael Moss, Craig Meyrick, Connor Waite, Sean Murray, Pat Daly, Alfie Barker, Jason Penman.

Subs: Charlie Fusco (used), Robert Banks (used), David Tembua (used), George Higley.