Late Rushall goal sinks Potton’s FA Cup hopes

Potton United’s FA Cup run ended with the only goal of the game five minutes from time at Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

A tenacious effort from all the Potton side could not stop the Northern Premier League side progressing to the next round.

It was two Rushall substitutes — ex-league player Liam Lawrence and Stan Mugisha — that affected the outcome of this match.

Potton were forced to use a substitute early on as Courtney Boughton injured his leg after making a good run. From a Calum Forster centre Danny Webb just failed to get his head to the ball when well placed.

Most of the Walsall side’s threats came from Kristian Scott’s set pieces, and Joe Hull got on the end of one to head straight at Will Cook.

Gary Ansell-Carter chased one ball back to the keeper and blocked his clearance but the ball rebounded to a Rushall defender.

Eight minutes before the break Potton had a great chance when Aaron Murrell’s flick put Webb in the clear but his attempted chip over the goalie also went over the bar.

Potton began the second period well, and a good run by Nick Bines ended with him firing wide and then Webb shot over.

Dominic Dell forced a fine save from Cook and Andre Lovell saw his shot bounce off the crossbar. Hull headed over from a free kick and Cook saved from Landell.

Murrell had an effort saved by the keeper Danny Crane who then went full length to save a good shot from Gary Ansell-Carter.

But with time ticking away Lawrence intercepted a Potton pass on the halfway line and quickly played the ball to Mugisha who shot under the advancing Cook to give the home side the lead.

Potton tried to reply and from one free-kick there seemed to be a push on Murrell but the referee, who had a very good game, saw nothing wrong.

With the last effort Cook took a free kick in Rushall’s half and the ball fell to Mugisha who tried a long range shot that Cook got back just in time to save.

The players would like to thank those supporters who made the long trip to Rushall.

On Saturday it is the FA Vase First Qualifying Round when Potton United entertain Netherton United at The Hutchinson Hollow, KO 3pm.

Then, providing there is no replay in the FA Vase, United return to league action when Irchester United are the visitors to The Hutchinson Hollow.

At the moment Potton have only played two matches and others have already played six –so there is some catching up to do.

Potton United: Will Cook, Jamie Saunders, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine, Matt Chapman, Danny Webb, Calum Forster, Gary Ansell-Carter (Ryan Don), Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Nick Bines).