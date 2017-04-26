Late winner for Stotfold

Stotfold’s impressive run to finish this league campaign continued with a 3-2 victory at home to St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

Tom Oram gave them the perfect start with the opening goal on six minutes.

That’s the way it stayed until half time but the visitors levelled soon after the restart, and just four minutes later were in front – Daniel Di Lieto and Billy Murray on the mark.

Midway through the second period Ben L’Honore drew the Eagles level from the penalty spot.

And Mark Ellis popped up to score the winner two minutes from time.

After brief worries about relegation Stotfold now occupy a safe midtable berth in the SSML Premier and finish their campaign at home to Edgware Town tomorrow.