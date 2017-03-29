Leaders up next for in-form Waders

In-form Biggleswade Town head to league leaders Chippenham Town on Saturday in the enviable role of potential kingmakers.

The Waders go into the game on a four-match winning run – a recent record only bettered by their hosts.

It’s now a two horse race for the Southern League Premier title, and a coveted place in the National League – and Biggleswade face both challengers in their final five games, as well as third placed Hitchin. Neither Chippenham or second-placed Leamington will relish the prospect of playing them on current form.

Too many losses mean the play-offs are out of reach for the Waders - but this has still been an excellent season and they sit in eighth spot after a 3-0 win at home to Dorchester on Saturday.

With a strong wind blowing right to left it was a struggle to get the ball into the Dorchester half in the first period.

Connor Hall saw a powerful header go just the wrong side of the post while a Rhys Hoenes free kick was not up to his usual standard.

In the second half Biggleswade had the wind behind them and tactics changed accordingly. Expectation from the crowd to perform was inhibiting the performance with chances being created, but not taken.

However on the hour mark Tony Burnett broke the deadlock with another trademark goal, gliding past his markers to place a well aimed shot past Murphy in the visitors’ goal.

The tension was lifted and the Waders went into full flight. Hoenes was upended in the box and his penalty sent the keeper the wrong way.

A few minutes later Burnett got his second of the game to ensure the scoreline was a fitting reflection of Biggleswade’s second half supremacy.

Away games at Chippenham and Chesham are followed by a bank holiday double header - Leamington at home on Good Friday, and Hitchin away on Easter Monday. Big crowds are expected.