League leaders Moneyfields breeze past Arlesey Town

League leaders Moneyfields were good value for their 4-0 victory at a blustering Arlesey Town on Saturday.

The Blues were soundly beaten by the Portsmouth-based visitors although at times they looked better balanced than in recent weeks. However there are still too many players who aren’t doing themselves or their team justice and need to increase their effort and work rate.

Joe Briggs of Moneyfields. Picture: Guy Wills PNL-171025-102735002

On a day when Storm Brian put in an appearance Arlesey were again without the injured Bart Pedrycz in goal so Dion Gibbs was between the sticks.

With the strong wind behind them Moneyfields pushed forward and from an early corner the ball went straight in the Arlesey net but it was ruled out for a foul.

At the other end Tony Williams delivered a cross that he put extra effort into to counter the wind and the keeper had to push over the bar.

Midway through the half Ryan Pennery was fed into the area – his drive went over the bar but a corner was given. This was put in deep and headed in by Sam Pearce at the far post.

Bill Plumpton of Arlesey Town. Picture: Guy Wills PNL-171025-102716002

Less than a minute later it was 2-0 to Moneyfields as a long ball upfield clipped the back of Pennery’s heel and rolled past Gibbs into the net.

Arlesey were struggling to counter the confident visitors and the wind and it wasn’t a big surprise when, in the 42nd minute, another good delivery was headed powerfully home by Joe Briggs who ran in from deep and used the wind to punch the ball through the crowd,

Arlesey made a couple of changes at the start of the second period and this helped – but the wind didn’t as it noticably dropped when it was behind the Blues!

Pennery was fed through but he was well stopped by a great tackle in the box by Ash Farooqui, then Tony Williams saw his shot was taken by the keeper.

Yemi Adelani of Arlesey Town. Picture: Guy Wills PNL-171025-102651002

Moneyfield went further ahead on the hour when a great cross from the full back found Pennery who had got between the centre backs and powered his header home.

Arlesey almost netted a consolation as Yemi Adelani was fed through and, with what seems a common theme, got his shot away but the keeper just got a toe to it.