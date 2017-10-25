League leaders show class to punish Reds

Southall showed their top of the table credentials with a comfortable 3-0 win at a blustery Forde Park on Saturday.

The visitors kicking with the wind failed to break through in the opening minutes, although the Reds survived when Warner in the home goal made a brilliant save from Adam Louth, after Harewood looked to have been bought down in the build-up.

Although Langford settled, the visitors came on strong towards the end of the half. Ryan Ellis had the home side’s first shot on target in the 45th minute, his 25-yard effort testing the keeper.

The second period started with Southall dominating strongly. Both McLeish and Bennett missed good chances, and Harewood volleyed against the underside of the bar.

The pressure told with two goals in as many minutes on the hour mark. Langford squandered midfield possession and the visitors were quick to punish. Austin on the wing played in McLeish who fired home, then a quick break found Harewood in the clear, he rounded Warner and slotted in.

It was Southall who had the bulk of the possession but Langford never gave up, and their hard work kept Southall at bay. Then after 98 minutes, Southall scored a third with the last kick. Tyrone Pink burst through and blasted home.

Langford visit Codicote on Saturday and then go to Biggleswade FC in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday night.

Langford: Ben Warner, Lewis Sinclair, Ciaran Holt, Ryan Ellis, Michael Payne (capt), Karl Dean, Keiran Klemek, Jordan Cleghorn, Sciott Orphanou, Reeon Wiltshire, Lewis Croucher.

Subs: Cameron McCoy (used), Adam Brown (used), Jordan Massey (used), Harry Orr, Martin Wells.