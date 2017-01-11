Long levels for Stotfold to earn deserved draw

Stotfold deservedly fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with an in-form Leverstock Green side on Saturday.

The result stretched Green’s unbeaten record to five, including a win over the leaders, but the Eagles went close to taking all three points towards the end.

Stotfold v Leverstock Green. Picture: Guy Wills.

There was little in the way of early chances, Jack Watts and Reynaldo Carbon going close for the visitors.

Four minutes later came the first real chance as Lewis Davis went through on goal, but Stotfold keeper Nathan Godfrey kept the shot out.

Just past the half hour a great pass from Curtis Donaldson found Luke Marsh in the box, but Godfrey bravely dived at Marsh’s feet to claim the ball before he could get a shot in.

At the other end Stotfold’s Jordan Massey went through, but nobody got on the end of his ball across the face of goal from a narrow angle.

The game looked like going into half time goalless, but a minute from the break Lewis Bowers flicked on a ball from Marsh into the path of Jonathan Lacey, who produced a cool finish to put Leverstock 1-0 up.

Shortly after the restart Tom Oram set up a good chance for Paul Morris, but he dragged his shot wide.

Donaldson had two good efforts to extend the lead but the first went wide and the second was well saved.

Shortly after Stotfold made the visitors pay as a pass across the edge of the penalty area found Jake Long, who drilled home a low shot for the equaliser.

The game could have gone either way after that, but it was the Eagles who came closest to winning it when Ben L’Honore hit the bar with a curling shot three minutes from time.

Stotfold visit Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.