New look Waders make it four wins in a row

In-form Biggleswade Town made it four wins on the bounce after coming from behind to beat St Ives 3-1 on Saturday.

With Waders goal machine Inih Effiong taking a full time contract at AFC Barrow there was a new look to the side as Rhys Hoenes was promoted to target man.

Having watched Biggleswade play the tactics that suited having a big striker like Effiong, it was all change for this Southern League Premier fixture.

The first 45 saw St Ives contain the new look line up. Attempts on target were limited to one apiece from Hoenes and Craig Daniel but neither side really looked like breaking the deadlock as half time approached.

However St Ives broke with the ball being put across the area and Dubi Ogbonna converted a simple chance at the far post - but his knee slide celebration proved unwise and needed attention from the physio.

The Waders came out in the second half a different team, now playing to the strengths of the players. Gone was the long high ball, which Hoenes was never in contention for as his marker towered above him.

It all started to go right Biggleswade kept the ball on the floor. Captain Daniel started the scoring with one of his own trade mark goals. Running at pace down the right, he cut in and unleashed an unstoppable shot to level the scores.

Connor Hall and Parker continued their fine run of form, dispossessing the St Ives team and spaying the ball to Hoenes, Jordan Patrick, Daniel and Vincent. Just past the hour Hoenes, with the ball at his feet, cruised across the St Ives goalmouth before placing the ball in the back of the net.

St Ives did not trouble the home side much but a full length save from Ian Brown ensured Biggleswade held on to the lead.

Patrick enjoyed the freedom down the left hand side as he and Lucas Perry teased the visiting defence. Late on, as Hoenes ran onto yet another Hall pass, he was felled in the area. Hall converted the spot kick sending Trebes the wrong way.

Biggleswade head to Kettering Town on Saturday and victory there would see them leapfrog the Northants side in the table. They then visit Hayes & Yeading in the league on Tuesday.