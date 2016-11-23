Northfield’s late goal earns Biggleswade FC win

Biggleswade FC made a dramatic winning return to SSML Division One action on Saturday after a month of cup fixtures.

Lee Northfield struck the only goal of the game in injury time to secure all three points.

Starting the day in ninth place Biggleswade FC visited a Hillingdon side who were enjoying a decent run of results themselves.

Biggleswade created the first chance with Rory Mullane in the home goal just getting to a through ball before Tom Cookman could slide it home.

At the other end Hillingdon were also creating problems as Biggleswade, through Nick Henebery, Toby Williams and George Riley tackled and blocked opportunities. Sam Wyer also produced two good saves.

With Hillingdon shaving the first half it was FC who had far more of the second period.

With Cookman causing problems it allowed Bailey and Ryan Inskip the space to move the hosts around, Bailey seeing shots blocked as did Pat McCafferty.

The introduction of Mark Franklin and Northfield gave Biggleswade the edge they needed to wrestle the three points from the home side. A succession of quality balls from the foot of Franklin saw Northfield and Bailey miss gilt-edged chances with their heads and Cookman had an effort saved.

Hillingdon’s Dan Mehmet and Andrew Harewood both saw shots saved by Wyer.

No-one though could have foreseen the drama at the end of the game. With the 90 minutes up and the ref telling both benches there were three added minutes, Cookman found Bailey whose cross was turned in by Northfield to put Biggleswade in front.

Then followed an unbelievable two minutes as Hillingdon threw everything in a bid to grab a point with first Nathan George making a great block, followed by two stunning point blank saves from Wyer.