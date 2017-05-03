Oakley Reserves beat Marston to win Watson Shield

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves won the Watson Shield with a 3-1 victory over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves in Shefford.

The opening half saw most of the little goalmouth action on show at the Rovers end with their goalkeeper Jason Bone in effect keeping them in the game with fine saves from Pedro Calvente, Jimmy Grandidge, Sean Hendry and Junior Ivy. aThe nearest the Rovers came to breaching the AFC defence was when Jack Cullum backheeled a effort just wide of the posts 10 minutes from the break.

The tie’s defying moment arrived just past the hour mark when Rovers’ Dale Maiciw held his head in shame after placing an header from just two yards out wide. It was a miss that was to prove so costly when just 60 seconds later Junior Ivy smashed an effort into the top right hand side of the net to place Oakley 1-0 ahead.

It was again Ivy who unlocked the Rovers rearguard in the 76th minutes to supply Justin Muircroft with the opportunity to net goal number two, this he duly took with a little help from the uprights.

It was game over three minutes later with Ivy beating the Rovers offside trap before netting his second of the afternoon and goal number three with a cool finish.

The Rovers scored a consolation goal just two minutes from time when Gary Russon was in the right place to slot home from close range after Cain Hamilton-Boyle rocket from distance came crashing back of the crossbar.