Pacy Stotfold too strong for Langford in North Beds Cup

Stotfold saw off the challenge of Langford in the North Beds Charity Cup by beating them 4-2 on Tuesday.

The Reds fielded a side showing four changes to Saturday’s starting eleven, and it showed, as an early misunderstanding allowed Daniel Bond in to put the home team one up in the first minute.

However in the fifth minute Pat Daly passed to Kai Ashley who cut inside to score from an acute angle at the near post.

Stotfold were the stronger team with pace up front, but it was a shot by Ashley Fitton after 18 minutes from al of 40 yards which restored Stotfold’s advantage. The home team’s pace paid off when after 36 minutes Bond broke clear to beat Langford’s keeper fora 3-1 interval lead.

The Reds made three substitutions at the beginning of the second half, but Stotfold had the best possession.

Then in the 56th minute Langford’s Kai Ashley was shown a straight red card for retaliation. Reduced to 10 men the visitors resorted to some last ditch defending until, in the 74th minute, Ben McMullen extended the home team’s advantage with a far post header.

Langford rallied and had a penalty call turned down. owever this lifted them, and in the 88th minute Jason Penman played Pat Daly in, and he made no mistake by beating the stranded keeper.

Langford take a break from league action this weekend when they host Biggleswade FC in the Beds Senior Trophy Second Round.

Langford: Karl Gudgin, Kai Ashley, Ross Scotney, Steven Redmond (capt), Michael Moss, Lewis Ellis, Rhys Calvano, Tyler Ingham, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Tom Bryant

Subs: Stephen Brooks (used), Connor Waite (used), Craig Meyrick (used), Ross Tompkins, George Higley.