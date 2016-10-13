Penalties defeat for Biggleswade FC at Codicote

Biggleswade FC exited the SSML Division One Cup on penalties at Codicote on Tuesday but the management will be happy with their second half showing.

Codicote started the sharper and former Biggleswade Town forward Joel Mason, who was to be a thorn in FC’s side all night, saw a shot fly over the bar.

They also saw several dangerous balls put into the Biggleswade box where both Sam Wyer in goal and Nick Henebery had to be at their best to keep them at bay.

Biggleswade produced a great move as Ryan Inskip saw his shot just shave the outside of the post. Codicote did see an effort hit the bar and Biggleswade’s Ebey Marango saw his effort pushed away from under his bar by Andy Mcewan.

FC lost Ryan Inskip just before halftime through injury and Hnebery failed to return after the half time break for the same reason as Codicote again started the sharper.

They took a deserved lead on 52 minutes as Mason produced the perfect cross that Appleton finished. Joel himself then dragged an effort wide as well as seeing an effort saved by Wyer.

Biggleswade finally began to show the form sadly lacking in the last three games as they started to move the hosts around the park. With Ebey Marango starting to stretch the defence Josh Holmes and Adam Hunt started to get joy out wide.

Biggleswade grabbed a deserved equaliser on 68 minutes as Joel Ives drove forward his pass finding Ryan Vale who planted into the far side of the net.

With Biggleswade sensing a winner they started to dominate and almost got their reward on 90 minutes a clever worked corner saw Adam Hunt hit the post and then a minute later Owen Dixon had the ball in the net only for the linesman to raise his flag.

So it went to penalties and after nine successful kicks it was Ryan Vale who saw his effort saved and Codicote took their place in the next round.

Biggleswade have their chance of a quick revenge as they again travel to Codicote this Saturday, this time in the league.