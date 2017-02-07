Penalty heartbreak for Langford in Beds Senior Trophy

Langford’s bid to win the Beds Senior Trophy ended with defeat on penalties in the semi-final on Saturday.

Visitors The 61FC (Luton) made a lively start on a bright sunny afternoon at Forde Park. They took an early lead when Aaron Lewis scored from the penalty spot after 10 minutes after Chris Francis had surged through the Reds defence and was sent tumbling.

61FC had other chances to increase their lead and after 40 minutes Nick Gardner made a great save from a clever lob from Adam Hughes, just tipping the ball over the bar at full stretch.

Langford’s first real chance came in the 43rd minute with Connor Waite shooting wide, then James Potter burst through and was foiled by the visitors’ keeper to end a scrappy half which the Reds will want to forget.

The second half opened with Langford dictating the play, and they were rewarded in the 53rd minute when Deon Putnam fired through a forest oflegs past the unsighted keeper, following a poorly cleared corner.

Play swung from end to end as both teams squandered good chances, Daniel Gould in the visitors’ goal made fine saves to deny Sean Murray and Connor Waite. Full-time 1-1.

With the scores level the tie went to penalties and The 61FC won 5-4.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Stephen Redmond, George Higley, Sean Murray, Craig Meyrick (capt), Michael Moss, Stephen Brooks, Connor Waite, James Potter, Jason Penman, Deon Putnam.

Subs: James Chisholm (used), Lewis Ellis (used), Kai Ashley (used), Karl Gudgin.

Langford visit Codicote away Saturday in SSML Division One.