Penman pops up to net injury time winner for high-flying Langford

Jason Penman scored a late goal to give Langford a 3-2 victory at Chesham United Reserves in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

It was Langford who were quickly in their stride and, following a good passing move between Penman and Deon Putnam, it was almost inevitable that Pat Daly finished off the move, beating the home keeper to the ball and shooting into the open net.

The Reds continued to play well but without being able to finish moves off. Gradually Chesham played their way into the game, with Abdul Ally having a good few minutes on their left flank.

Then in the 32nd minute Noah Bennett-Mays took a free kick which was met at the far post with a firm header by Kieran Russell to level.

Chesham continued to push forward, but apart from another Ally shot following a defensive error, were unable to work Nick Gardner in the Langford goal.

With Daly off injured and replaced by Tyler Ingham, Langford started the second half like they meant business.

However, it was Chesham that took the lead on 50 minutes when a Callum Woodcok cross was turned in by Abdul Ally.

Gradually Langford had more possession and they piled on the pressure, suddenly they were winning all the midfield skirmishes, but could not finish off the moves.

Then after 75 minutes, Lewis Ellis won the ball in his own half, moved inside and found Rhys Calvano in space on the right. Calvano beat a defender, cut inside and shot decisively to bring the scores level.

Langford continued to attack, and were rewarded in the 92nd minute when Steven Redmond threw the ball in to Calvano who found Penman in half a yard of space in Chesham’s penalty area. Penman made no mistake and shot his team to victory.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Steven Redmond, Lewis Ellis, Joe Anderson, Michael Moss, Stephen Brooks, Rhys Calvano, Connor Waite, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Deon Putnam.

Subs: Tom Bryant (used), Tyler Ingham (used), James Chisholm, Karl Gudgin, Markie Joyce